Monday, August 25, 2025
HomeInternational NewsMinsk to host Olympic Day on 13 September
International News

Minsk to host Olympic Day on 13 September

16
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MINSK, 24 August (BelTA/APP): Olympic Day in Minsk promises a wealth of exciting events, the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus told BelTA.

The events will take place in the very heart of the capital, near the Palace of Sports, in less than a month, on 13 September. More than 30 interactive zones, sports master classes, an intellectual quiz, and various competitions will be prepared for participants, with well-deserved prizes for the winners. In particular, winners of the Olympic quest will receive stylish smartwatches.

In addition, thrilling dragon boat races will be held in the Svisloch River.

The sports festival will begin at noon on 13 September. It is organized by the National Olympic Committee and the Minsk City Executive Committee.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan