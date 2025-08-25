Minsk to host Olympic Day on 13 September

- Advertisement -

MINSK, 24 August (BelTA/APP): Olympic Day in Minsk promises a wealth of exciting events, the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus told BelTA.

The events will take place in the very heart of the capital, near the Palace of Sports, in less than a month, on 13 September. More than 30 interactive zones, sports master classes, an intellectual quiz, and various competitions will be prepared for participants, with well-deserved prizes for the winners. In particular, winners of the Olympic quest will receive stylish smartwatches.

In addition, thrilling dragon boat races will be held in the Svisloch River.

The sports festival will begin at noon on 13 September. It is organized by the National Olympic Committee and the Minsk City Executive Committee.