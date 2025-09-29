Monday, September 29, 2025
Minsk to host CIS Heads of Government Council meeting today

MINSK, Sep 29 (BelTA/APP): A meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council will be held in Minsk on 29 September, BelTA has learned.

The meeting will be held in its traditional two formats: a narrow session and a broad session.

According to the CIS Executive Committee’s press service, the draft agenda features 15 items. These cover cooperation in a range of areas, including science and technology, forestry, the forest industry, digital technologies, agriculture, construction, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Key proposals for the meeting include the approval of draft action plans for the second stage of the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030, as well as an action plan for holding the CIS Year of Health in 2026.

