Minsk, Muscat discuss joint initiatives, re-export hub project

MINSK, Feb 14 (BelTA/APP): Joint projects were discussed during a working visit of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Egypt and concurrently to Oman Yevgeny Sobolevsky to Muscat, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During a meeting of the Belarusian diplomat with President of the Oman Investment Authority Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, the parties noted the positive dynamics in contacts between relevant agencies and business circles of Belarus and Oman, as well as the intensity of joint efforts to implement trade, economic, and investment projects in line with existing top-level and high-level agreements. They also discussed the schedule of bilateral events for the near future, including the first session of the joint committee for cooperation and investment.

At a meeting with Oman’s Minister of Health Hilal Al Sabti, the parties reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during the visit of the Omani official to Belarus in June 2025. They expressed interest in exchanging experience in cancer treatment and transplantology, noting the growing contacts between medical institutions of the two countries. Consideration was given to the prospects for cooperation in the production and supply of medicines.

With Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones Qais Al-Yousef, Yevgeny Sobolevsky discussed formats for implementing a project to establish a Belarusian re-export hub in Oman. Further elaboration of the issue will be continued with interested bodies in Belarus.

Following a meeting with Oman’s Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion Ghalib Al Mamari, the fruitful interaction in the development of joint industrial cooperation projects was noted, and prospects for cooperation in woodworking and the furniture industry were outlined. Readiness to continue interaction in antimonopoly regulation between the relevant ministries of the two countries was expressed.