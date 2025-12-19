Friday, December 19, 2025
Ministry of Interior launches special stamp to mark World Arabic Language Day

Riyadh, Dec 19 (SPA/APP): The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports in cooperation with the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language (KSGAAL), launched a special commemorative stamp to mark World Arabic Language Day, observed annually on December 18.
The stamp will be available to travelers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh Region, Jeddah Islamic Port in Makkah Region, and King Fahd Causeway in Eastern Region.

