Minister Talha applauds Saudi Arabia’s exemplary Hajj arrangements, fostering religious harmony

MAKKAH MUKARMA , Jun 26 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mehmood on Sunday commended Saudi Arabia for its excellent Hajj preparations, emphasizing their meticulous planning and dedication to promoting religious harmony and interfaith understanding.

He was talking to Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah during a meeting in Makkah.

During the meeting, the Minister apprised Tawfiq Al Rabiah about the arrangements and facilities provided to the pilgrims

by Pakistan Hajj mission.

Senator Talha Mahmood said Pakistan has provided the best possible accommodations to its pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah.

He said his country has returned Rs 55,000 to each pilgrim for arranging their sacrificial animals.

The Minister asked Tawfiq Al Rabiah to increase Pakistan’s Hajj quota as Pakistan’s population has increased under the recent census.

Counting the benefits of the Road to Makkah project, the Minister requested Saudi leader to extend this landmark project to Karachi and Lahore for the next Hajj season.

Highlighting the issue of relocation of Pakistan House in Madinah, the Minister said the Pakistan Hajj mission should be provided a new building in Markaziya areas of the sacred city.

On the occasion, the Saudi Hajj Minister said Saudia is taking measures to reduce Hajj expenses for coming seasons.

He said that under Saudi Vision 2030, the road to Makkah project will also be extended to other cities of Pakistan. He also expressed the resolve to strengthen Pak-Saudia bilateral relations.