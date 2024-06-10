Minister Salik attends symposium on Saudi Arabia’s Hajj arrangements

By Muhammad Aslam

MAKKAH AL MUKARRAMAH, Jun 10 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday attended a daylong annual symposium organized by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to share its elaborate Hajj arrangements for serving the guests of Allah Almighty in the holy land.

The minister was accompanied by Director General (Hajj) Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director (Hajj) Faheem Afridi and other senior officers of the Pakistan Hajj Mission and the ministry.

The 48th Grand Hajj Symposium, titled “No Hajj without permission,” was an initiative of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and was attended by ministers and religious scholars from various countries.

The symposium is a primary platform for intellectual leadership and knowledge exchange, fostering deeper understanding, appreciation, and comprehension of the spiritual, cultural, and social dimensions of the Hajj rituals.

Speakers highlighted the Kingdom’s achievements in serving pilgrims, showcasing pioneering projects and developments in the two Holy Mosques.

They emphasized the cultural and civilizational role the Kingdom undertook to serve Hajj pilgrims, consolidating the principle of peaceful intellectual dialogue on issues concerning the Hajj season.

The symposium aimed to establish unified principles of collective work for the Islamic world in responding to suspicions about faith, nation, and culture.

Additionally, it focused on developing constructive communication with institutions, scientific forums, and specialized researchers worldwide.

In his welcome address, Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfig Al-Rabiah highlighted the objectives of the annual symposium and the steps taken by the Kingdom to ensure a smooth Hajj operation with complete safety and maximum facilitation of pilgrims.

Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Dr Fahad Al-Majid delivered a speech on behalf of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, while the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr Mohammed Alissa appreciated the Saudi government’s Hajj arrangements and efforts for pilgrims’ comfort and hassle-free pilgrimage.

The symposium also featured panel discussions on topics such as “Legal and Jurisprudential Dispensation in Hajj,” “Facilitation and Alleviation of Hardships in Islamic Laws,” “Guidelines for Acting Upon Concessions According to Jurists’ Opinion,” and “Concessions in Rites of Hajj and Their Impact on Facilitating the Rituals.”