Minister details Belarus’ international healthcare cooperation

MINSK, Oct 13 (BelTA/APP): Belarusian Healthcare Minister Aleksandr Khodzhayev discussed the development of the country’s cooperation with other states in the healthcare sector in an interview with STV TV channel, BelTA has learned.

“To date, we have more than 70 signed memorandums and agreements with various countries. This year, we have signed four significant documents with countries such as Iran, Oman, Serbia, and Vietnam,” the minister said. He added that it is not always easy to find common ground. “We are carrying out very meticulous and significant work to find what is mutually beneficial. Even when we take up topics in pharmaceuticals, we have to review the entire range of products we have. We make offers, but our colleagues choose what is interesting to them. Of course, additional questions arise here.”

The main export drugs are oncology, anti-inflammatory, and rheumatoid medications, as well as antibiotics. Sometimes a broader range is in demand, while in other cases, countries are interested in a very specific niche. “In general, our export potential and international trade partnerships are a key driving force behind our sector’s development,” the minister said.

He added that domestically, almost 90% of the drugs used in the hospital sector are of Belarusian production. “In our pharmacies, you can see about 60-65% of drugs that are produced in our country. However, the range currently under discussion with our partners, of course, does not include the hundreds of items we would like, but rather just a handful,” Aleksandr Khodzhayev said.

Among recent examples is the cooperation with Oman. “We are already preparing five dossiers to submit for registration, plus a list of more than 180 additional drugs that could be useful for our Omani partners,” the minister said.