28.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsMinister al-Shaibani stresses importance of boosting Syrian relations with China
International News

Minister al-Shaibani stresses importance of boosting Syrian relations with China

12
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DAMASCUS, Mar 27 (SANA/APP) : Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Wednesday a delegation from the People’s Republic of China headed by the Chinese Ambassador to Syria,Shi Hongwei.
The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the People’s Republic of China to serve both countries and achieve prosperity, progress, and peace in both countries.
Minister al-Shaibani welcomed China’s position on the repeated Israeli violations in southern Syria and expressed his readiness to enhance cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests of the Syrian people.
For his part, the Chinese Ambassador affirmed his country’s respect for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, as well as non-interference in its internal affairs.
He also stressed his support for Syria during the transitional period to successfully overcome the current situation

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan