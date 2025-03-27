Minister al-Shaibani stresses importance of boosting Syrian relations with China

- Advertisement -

DAMASCUS, Mar 27 (SANA/APP) : Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Wednesday a delegation from the People’s Republic of China headed by the Chinese Ambassador to Syria,Shi Hongwei.

The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the People’s Republic of China to serve both countries and achieve prosperity, progress, and peace in both countries.

Minister al-Shaibani welcomed China’s position on the repeated Israeli violations in southern Syria and expressed his readiness to enhance cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests of the Syrian people.

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador affirmed his country’s respect for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, as well as non-interference in its internal affairs.

He also stressed his support for Syria during the transitional period to successfully overcome the current situation