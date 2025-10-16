Thursday, October 16, 2025
Meta to invest $1.5 billion in new AI data centre in Texas

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (WAM/APP): Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it plans to invest more than $1.5 billion in a new data centre in the US state of Texas by 2028, as part of its expanding investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company said the El Paso location will only use renewable energy sources and will have cutting-edge water recycling systems to reduce its environmental impact.

The building is a component of Meta’s larger plan to increase processing power for its AI-powered products, such as Facebook, Instagram and the company’s aspirations for the metaverse.

In order to satisfy the increasing power requirements of AI model training and immersive digital experiences, Meta has been quickly constructing data centres across the United States.

