ME violence underscores urgent need to address ‘ the Palestine Question’:  PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that he was heartbroken by the escalating violence in the Middle East which underscored the urgent need to address ‘the Palestine Question’.

In a post on X, the prime minister said “We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart.”

https://x.com/anwaar_kakar/status/1710656979142660496?s=20