MD IMF assures PM of support to help ease pain of Pakistani flood-affected people

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP): Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) Ms Karistalina Georgieva on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on the sidelines of 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ms Karistalina Georgieva, later in a tweet, described her meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as “very constructive”, adding, she expressed deep sympathy for the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Ms Karistalina Georgieva further said that the IMF will continue to support Pakistan under the current program to help ease the pain of the Pakistani people.