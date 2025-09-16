Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeInternational NewsMauritanian President leaves Madinah
International News

Mauritanian President leaves Madinah

5
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Madinah, Sep 16 (SPA/APP): Islamic Republic of Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani left Madinah on Monday after visited the Prophet’s Mosque.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan