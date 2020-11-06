BEIJING, Nov 6 (APP):Matiari-Lahore direct current transmission line project is equivalent to the “main artery” of Pakistan’s North-South transmission power grid, China Power Equipment Corporation’s third business Chief Engineer Chang Yong said.

“Previously, Pakistan had only AC power transmission projects. In terms of long-distance, large-capacity power transmission, compared with AC transmission, DC transmission projects have the advantages of small loss, long transmission distance, and higher economy,” he told CRI Online.

He said that the transmission power could account for about one-sixth of Pakistan’s entire grid, which will provide strong support for the local future development.

According to CRI Online, the Matiari-Lahore ± 660kV direct current transmission line project, a key project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has been completed.

With the completion of the no-load compression open circuit (OLT) test for the DC bipolar in Lahore converter Station, the live DC field of 660 kV was successfully completed, marking the historic highest voltage level of Pakistan’s national grid reached 660 kV.

As the only power transmission and transformation project under the “Priority Implementation” project list of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Matiari-Lahore DC project is an important measure taken by the State Grid Co., Ltd. to serve the “Belt and Road” construction, and is an important part of the international engineering construction field to prevent the epidemic. The results are also a new opportunity to promote the internationalization of power standards, according to a report of CRI Online.

The Matiari-Lahore is Pakistan’s first DC transmission project. It is currently the project with the highest voltage level and the longest transmission line in Pakistan. It is the first ±660 kV DC project with fully independent intellectual property rights in the world by the State Grid Corporation of China.

The only power grid project in the Pakistan Economic Corridor Energy Cooperation Agreement. After the project is put into operation, it will effectively alleviate the power shortage in Punjab Province, Pakistan’s most important economic center, and the capital Islamabad, greatly promote Pakistan’s economic development, improve people’s living standards, and contribute to the deepening of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the promotion of China-Pakistan energy cooperation. It is of great significance.

The project has a total investment of US$1.658 billion and started construction on December 1, 2018. The starting point of the project is the Matiari Converter Station, which is about 15 kilometers northeast of Matiari in Sindh province, and the end point is the Lahore Converter Station, which is about 40 kilometers southwest of Lahore, Punjab. The project includes two ±660 kV DC converter stations, 886 kilometers of DC transmission lines and related supporting projects.

The Matiari-Lahore DC project is invested and constructed by China Power Technology Equipment Co., Ltd., and is the first BOOT (build-own-operate-transfer) project of the State Grid Corporation of China overseas. The project has established the construction principles of “advance planning, individual review, process optimization and overall promotion” from the beginning of the preparation, and the goal is to “build a world-class quality project”.

The design, construction, and operation and maintenance of the project completely adopt Chinese standards, and truly realize “Made in China”, which will drive design, equipment and technology to “go global.”

After long-distance transportation, the converter was transported to the construction site of the converter station in Lahore During the project construction process, nearly 8,000 builders in China and Pakistan minimized the adverse effects of the new coronavirus epidemic, rainy season, high temperature, etc., and overcome the short effective construction time, desert construction, difficult drainage in high-water areas, and heavy workload of local coordination, construction personnel shortage and other difficulties, continuously optimize construction measures, adjust construction plans, fully excavate local construction resources, and adopt innovative construction methods such as drones and closed nets and live crossings to achieve 205 kilometers of UHV transmission lines in a single month.

Since the beginning of this year, the new coronavirus epidemic has brought great challenges to project construction. At the worst stage of the epidemic in Pakistan, transportation was interrupted, markets were closed, and projects of Chinese-funded enterprises in Pakistan were severely affected or even suspended.

In accordance with the “four guarantees” requirements for overseas epidemic prevention and control proposed by the State Grid Corporation’s party group, the State Grid Corporation’s Overseas Epidemic Prevention and Control Special Working Group guided the Project Department to establish an epidemic prevention work leadership group to coordinate the promotion of epidemic prevention and control and engineering construction, daily release of the epidemic situation, equip all personnel with masks, disinfectants, disposable gloves, etc., and promote high-quality and efficient line construction and system commissioning.

In order to ensure the progress of the project and the safety of epidemic prevention, the State Grid Corporation of China organized two batches of medical and professional emergency support teams to go to the project site in Pakistan on June 10 and August 8, respectively, to contribute to the construction of the project and protect personnel.

The rotation is orderly, and at the same time, epidemic prevention and living materials are delivered to ensure timely replenishment of materials. The Project Department also actively fulfilled its social responsibilities and organized the donation of relief materials such as rice and flour to Punjab and Sindh provinces where the converter stations at both ends are located, which was highly praised by the local government and people.