Masood Khan stresses for Pak-US academics, educational links

WASHINGTON, Apr 08 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, met the new President and CEO of the World Affairs Council of America (WACA) Matthew Hughes at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC on Friday. The WACA is an independent organization which brings together leading foreign policy and international relations experts to discuss and debate global issues.

According to the Embassy’s press release, Ambassador Masood Khan congratulated him on assuming WACA’s presidency, and appreciated the role played by the organization and its leadership for promoting programmes and educational initiatives for diverse, multi-generational audiences across United States.

He lauded the WACA’s convening power by providing face-to-face connections and dialogue with global leaders, business executives, policy experts, social innovators, and distinguished opinion makers.

Hughes briefed the Ambassador about WACA’s mission and its leading programmes. WACA, he said, supports more than 90 World Affairs Councils across the United States and explores new ideas in dozens of dynamic Council events each week that shape public discourse on national security, the economy and international trade, global health, energy and the environment, immigration, human rights, education and culture.

Ambassador Masood Khan briefed Hughes about current state of Pakistan-United States relations. The two countries, he said, are long-standing and historic partners, and that the current positive trajectory in the bilateral relations is based on strong desire on both sides to expand the relationship, with special focus on enhanced cooperation in non-security areas.

He underscored the importance of linkages between academics, educational institutions and diaspora to forge solid foundation for long-lasting relations, highlighting huge potential for WACA’s collaboration and intertwining with similar platforms in Pakistan.

The WACA President expressed willingness to expand collaboration with counterparts in Pakistan. He also extended invitation to the Ambassador for participation in WACA’s national conference in November this year.

APP/ift