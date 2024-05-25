Masood Khan condoles Iranian president, foreign minister’s death in recent helicopter crash

WASHINGTON, May 25 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, visited Iran’s Interest Section in Washington Friday to expressed condolences on the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their other companions in a helicopter crash on May 19.

“On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, we convey our deepest condolences to the people and leadership of Iran for the tragic death and loss of President Raisi,” Masood Khan wrote on the ‘Condolence Book’.

“Iran has no embassy here since 1980 when Tehran and Washington broke off diplomatic relations following the seizure by students of the American Embassy in the Iranian capital. Since two countries operate Interests Section in their respective capitals to provide limited consular services,” he added.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy close fraternal ties. We share the grief of our brothers and sisters in Iran,” Ambassador Masoosd Khan also said.