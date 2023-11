ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Ambassador of Malaysia to Belgium and the European Union Dato’ Mohd Khalid Abbasi on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interests and reaffirmed commitment to enhance cooperation, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

https://x.com/EmbassyPakBel/status/1724495029631115291?s=20