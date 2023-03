Majority of Americans view Iraq war as a mistake: Poll

WASHINGTON, Mar 19 (APP):: Two decades after the US invaded Iraq, a majority of Americans realize the war was a mistake, a move that left about a million people dead and ruined the Arab country, according to an Axios/Ipsos poll.

While two-thirds of Americans approved of the military action in 2003, 61% now believe it was the wrong decision.

When the US ground invasion of Iraq began on March 20, 2003, just 26% of respondents to a Pew poll opposed military action to overthrow Saddam Hussein’s government.

Meanwhile, in Washington, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House Saturday afternoon to demand a stop to endless U.S. wars and the “War Machine,” ahead of the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

The anti-war demonstration was the second of its kind in the American capital in less than a month.

“It’s just a terrible mistake,” Claudia Lefko, a protester from Northampton, Massachusetts, told reporters. “The country is a ruin. We’ve destroyed it … The Iraqis are still suffering the consequences

The war, which lasted eight years, cost the United States nearly 2 trillion dollars and the lives of more than 4,000 troops, and caused the country’s polarization to gather pace.

In the latest poll, support was heavily skewed by political affiliation, with 83% of Republicans favoring invasion compared to 52% of Democrats. That divide has persisted two decades later, with a much smaller majority (58%) of Republicans still insisting the US was right to invade. Only 26% of Democrats still think it was a good idea.

The majority of Americans (67%) don’t believe the war in Iraq made the US any safer, according to the Ipsos poll, which was conducted last week among 1,018 Americans over 18 years old.

However, about three-quarters of Americans said they want the US to remain a ‘global leader’, and 54% believe Washington’s overall “focus” on national defence and homeland security in the last two decades has made the US safer.

Much of the initial support for the war was based on false claims by the administration of then-US President George W. Bush and the media about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction.

While the Bush cabinet never explicitly claimed that Hussein had played a role in the 9/11 attacks, 57% of respondents to a 2003 Pew poll shared this belief anyway. Around 44% of respondents are still unsure who was ‘right’ about the war.

Modern-day Iraq is a far cry from the democratic paradise its people were promised when Bush infamously declared “Mission Accomplished” back in 2003. The invasion and subsequent occupation of Iraq ended up leading to the deaths of at least 210,000 civilians, according to the Iraq Body Count project.

Plunged into instability, the country became a breeding ground for extremism, and much of Iraq’s northern reaches fell under the control of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists following the partial US pullout in 2011. Some 2,500 US troops are still stationed there three years after the Iraqi government ordered them to leave.

APP/ift