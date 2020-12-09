NEW YORK, Dec 08 (APP): Three Pakistani stars — Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Aiman Khan — have made it to the inaugural Forbes’ list of Asia’s 100 Digital Stars.

“The inaugural Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list couldn’t have come at a more relevant time.

Artists rely on social media platforms to connect and communicate with fans, especially in the absence of live entertainment due to Covid-19 restrictions around the region,” Rana Wehbe Watson, editor of the list, said in a statement.

“The 100 celebrities highlighted on the list range in age from 20 to 78, proving that social media influence is a cross-generational phenomenon,” She added.

Forbes said about Mahira Khan, the first of the Pakistani stars to be named on the list, ” The star of Pakistani musical Superstar will return to the screen this year in action drama The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistan’s most expensive film to date.

“(Mahira) Khan uses her social media presence—nearly 7 million Instagram followers and over 4 million on Facebook—to raise awareness about mental health issues, violence against women and breast cancer.”

About Atif Aslam, Forbes said, “Released in May, his song Asma-ul-Husna recites Allah’s 99 names to encourage hope during the pandemic and has over 22 million views on YouTube.

Aslam urged his 20 million Facebook followers to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.”

Introducing Aiman Khan, Forbes said, “With nearly eight million followers, Aiman is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

She and twin sister Minal run the clothing site Aiman Minal Closet, with 249,000 Instagram followers.

Last year, she was nominated for Best Actress at Pakistan’s Hum Awards for roles in TV shows Ishq Tamasha and Baandi.”