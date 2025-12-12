Friday, December 12, 2025
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Japan’s northeast region, tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO, Dec 12 (WAM/APP): An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 hit Japan’s northeastern region on Friday, prompting a tsunami advisory for waves up to 1 metre (39 inches) high from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake struck at 11:44 am (0244 GMT) off the coast of Aomori prefecture with a depth of 20 km (12 miles), after a bigger, 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the same region late on Monday.

After Monday’s earthquake, the government issued a special advisory warning residents across a wide area, from Hokkaido in the north to Chiba, east of Tokyo, to be on alert for an increased possibility of a powerful earthquake hitting again within a week.

The tremor on Friday measured 4 on Japan’s 1-7 seismic intensity scale.

