Madinah Governor sponsors opening ceremony of ‘Al-Madinah Education Forum’

Madinah, Sep 16 (SPA/APP): Madinah Region Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz affirmed that education is the primary pillar for building people and the foundation of national progress.

He noted the continuous support this sector receives from the wise leadership, reflecting its pivotal role in shaping a prosperous economy and a vibrant society.

His remarks came as Prince Salman sponsored the opening ceremony of the “Al-Madinah Education Forum,” organized by Taibah University with the participation of leading educational and investment experts.

The governor indicated that Al-Madinah Education Forum embodies the spirit of integration between knowledge and innovation and represents an important opportunity to expand strategic partnerships and strengthen investment initiatives in the education sector, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

He expressed his aspiration that the forum’s outcomes would contribute to strengthening the education system, empowering national talents, and supporting their role in the development process, thereby reinforcing Madinah’s status as a beacon of knowledge and learning.