Lukashenko’s foreign trip to continue in Oman

MINSK, Dec 4 (BelTA/APP): The foreign business trip of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will continue in Oman, the press service of the Belarusian leader told BelTA.

“Later on the president’s work program will continue in Oman,” the press service clarified.

A series of meetings has been scheduled for the next few days to discuss practical aspects of the most important projects concerning Belarus-Oman cooperation. This work will proceed in furtherance of the top-level negotiations held on Monday, 1 December.

Another meeting of the Belarus president with the Sultan of Oman has also been scheduled. It will take place on 6 December and will sum up all the negotiations that have been held.