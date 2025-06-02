36.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsLukashenko to visit China on 2-4 June
International News

Lukashenko to visit China on 2-4 June

20
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MINSK, Jun 2 (BelTA/APP): Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will visit the People’s Republic of China on 2-4 June.

The Belarusian head of state will meet with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing. At first the two leaders will meet in a one-on-one format and then in an informal setting. Aleksandr Lukashenko and Xi Jinping are set to discuss the state and prospects of Belarus-China relations, implementation of joint projects and the promotion of multilateral initiatives,BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

International cooperation will also be high on the agenda.

A number of other negotiations and meetings are to be held during the visit.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Rupee gains 05 paisa against US Dollar

Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Gold prices up Rs.5,900 to Rs.353,100 per tola

UOS hosts workshop

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan