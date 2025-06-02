Lukashenko to visit China on 2-4 June

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Jun 2 (BelTA/APP): Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will visit the People’s Republic of China on 2-4 June.

The Belarusian head of state will meet with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing. At first the two leaders will meet in a one-on-one format and then in an informal setting. Aleksandr Lukashenko and Xi Jinping are set to discuss the state and prospects of Belarus-China relations, implementation of joint projects and the promotion of multilateral initiatives,BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

International cooperation will also be high on the agenda.

A number of other negotiations and meetings are to be held during the visit.