Lukashenko sends condolences to Thai king over train disaster

MINSK, Jan 16 (BelTA/APP): Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a message of condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand over the loss of life in the railway disaster, BelTA has learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“On behalf of the Belarusian people and myself, I express my deepest condolences regarding the railway disaster in the Nakhon Ratchasima province,” the head of state said. “I express words of support to the families and friends of the victims, and also wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”