Lukashenko proposes wider involvement of Constitutional Court in legislative work

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (BelTA/APP):The Constitutional Court needs to be more actively involved in legislative work, Belarusian President, Chairman of the Belarusian People’s Congress Aleksandr Lukashenko said during the appointment of the new chairman of the Constitutional Court at the second session of the 7th Belarusian People’s Congress, BelTA learned.

Sergei Sivets has been elected Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Belarus. “This is a major event in a person’s life. Especially for a young person, whom we are elevating to such a position. We very much hope that he will be a worthy representative and chairman of the Constitutional Court.

I believe you will find common language with our judges of the Constitutional Court. They are highly qualified specialists. When speaking with Natalya Kochanova [Chairperson of the Council of the Republic] the day before, I asked her to also convey this message to Igor Sergeyenko [Chairperson of the House of Representatives].

The court has our finest and most capable legal scholars, so they should be more involved in the work of formulating our laws and legislation as a whole,” the head of state said.

“Especially in terms of oversight and perhaps preliminary oversight. Why should we rely on some postulates taught to us by so-called democratic countries? We have our own country.

We must create the laws by which we will live and work. We will create more refined laws so that we do not have to amend then so frequently,” the Belarusian leader added.