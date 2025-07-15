Lukashenko meets with President of Peking University Gong Qihuang

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Jul 15 (BelTA/APP): Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has met with President of Peking University Gong Qihuang, BelTA has learned.

A delegation of Peking University is currently visiting Belarus. The key event of the visit will be the opening of the Belarus-China Center for Fundamental Research at BSU.

A reminder, on 25 June 2024, at the meeting with Party Secretary of Peking University Hao Ping and representatives of other Chinese universities, Aleksandr Lukashenko supported the initiative of universities in Belarus and China to establish a fundamental research center. “I am sure that it will give momentum to scientific and technological development. Given that no topics are off-limits with our friends in China, we are ready to share, among other things, those technologies that China does not possess today. You are our friends, our brothers. You can count on us,” the president said.

The first step towards the implementation of the project was the establishment of a Chinese branch of the center at Peking University in November 2024. The opening of a similar institution at BSU in Belarus will ensure effective interaction between scientists from the two countries, improve the quality of joint training of specialists and scientific personnel. The center’s work will involve both fundamental and applied research, drawing from multiple disciplines and integrating knowledge and methods from different fields.

Peking University, founded in 1898, is one of China’s largest and most important higher education institutions. About 50,000 students study at the university, including more than 3,000 foreigners.