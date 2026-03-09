Lukashenko: KB Radar has become a benchmark for reliability and innovation in 20 years

MINSK, Mar 9 (BelTA/APP): Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the management, staff, and veterans of KB Radar – the management company of the Radar Systems holding as the enterprise celebrates its 20th anniversary, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“Over two decades, the company has become an example of innovation and guaranteed reliability in developing a wide range of high-performance radio-electronic systems in our country,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state noted that the enterprise confidently maintains its leading position in the production of specialized equipment, and the KB Radar brand has become a recognized mark of quality, known far beyond Belarus’ borders. “All this is thanks to a well-thought-out strategy, the application of modern high-tech solutions, and the highest qualifications of specialists,” he emphasized.

“I am convinced that the laid groundwork and extensive experience allow the team to look confidently toward the future, making a worthy contribution to strengthening the defense capability of the Republic of Belarus, developing the economy, and improving the people’s wellbeing,” the president said.

“I wish all employees good health, peace, prosperity, as well as new successes and flourishing to the enterprise,” the Belarusian leader said.