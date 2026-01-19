Lukashenko extends Rescuer Day greetings to emergency workers

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MINSK, 19 January (BelTA/APP): Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active and retired workers of emergency agencies and units on their professional holiday – Rescuer Day, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“Today we pay tribute to those who confront the elements and various emergencies, showing self-sacrifice and determination. Your courage and readiness to help have earned the deepest respect and recognition from society,” the message of congratulations reads. “Risking yourselves daily to save the lives, health, and property of others, Belarusian rescuers are a true example of service to the Fatherland. In extreme conditions you act professionally and confidently, demonstrating bravery and honor.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko also expressed sincere gratitude to retired workers of the emergency services, who laid the foundation for the agency’s current achievements. “Special appreciation goes to those who taught people the rules of conduct and safety and raised new generations of rescuers and patriots,” the head of state noted.

He thanked active and retired workers for their resilience, patience, dedication, and willingness to help those in distress. “May your efforts be greatly valued, and may your daily hard work bring new achievements and opportunities for growth. I wish you strong health, happiness, peace, and goodness for you and those you love,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.