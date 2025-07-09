Lukashenko extends greetings to Children’s Railways

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Jul 9 (BelTA/APP): Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended greetings to the Zaslonov Children’s Railways as it celebrates the 70th anniversary of founding, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“Children’s Railways with its beautiful mini-station, real rolling stock, young train crews and fascinating excursions is not just a smaller replica of Belarusian Railways but one of the country’s tourist brands, popular with Minsk residents and guests of our capital. It operates a unique center for vocational training and additional education of children. Thanks to a large team of experienced mentors, children not only learn the basics of railway professions but also grow in the spirit of love for the Motherland, respect for its history and culture,” the message reads.

Over the past seven decades, Children’s Railways has trained more than 14,000 boys and girls and many of them have chosen rail industry professions.

“I am convinced that the glorious traditions established by several generations of pupils and employees of the Children’s Railways will only grow stronger and multiply,” the president said.