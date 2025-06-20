Lukashenko: A country is rich when it has smart, hard-working people

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Jun 20 (BelTA/APP): A country is rich when it has smart, hard-working people, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a ceremony to award graduates and teachers of higher education institutions, BelTA has learned.

After presenting the president’s letters of commendation, Aleksandr Lukashenko addressed the graduates and teachers: “I thank you once again for everything you have done at this stage of your life. I thank our teachers for raising such a generation.”

“When I look at our brilliant boys and girls, I think: if all people were like this, we would never have problems. And we would be rich. Because a country is rich not when it has natural resources, but when it has smart, hard-working people. That is why our country has a future because we have you,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.