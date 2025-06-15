Lost & Found Cell resolves over 4,000 cases of missing luggage for Hujjaj in Makkah

By Rehan Khan

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, June 15 (APP): The Lost and Found Cell has successfully resolved 4,193 cases related to lost luggage and personal belongings reported by Hujjaj, with 37 more cases currently under process and expected to be resolved soon in Makkah.

Aijaz Ahmed Memon, In-charge of the Lost and Found Cell, informed this while speaking to the media the other day.

Memon highlighted the Cell’s tireless operations, noting that it functions 24/7 in two shifts morning and night each staffed by dedicated teams. “We have a digitalize system in place to trace and return lost luggage and items to the pilgrims concerned,” he added.

Team member Amna Kamal also spoke about the use of digital systems that aid in tracing both items and their rightful owners. “We have successfully returned valuable items, including currency and mobile phones, directly to pilgrims’ residences,” she added.

Amna urged all Pakistani pilgrims to ensure that their luggage is properly tagged. “Always leave a luggage tag in every bag. It helps us easily identify and return lost items,” she noted.

Memon praised the efforts for working around-the-clock to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims and ensure their comfort during Hajj.

The Lost and Found Cell continues to play a vital role in supporting pilgrims during the Hajj season by swiftly resolving issues related to lost items and ensuring the safe return of valuable belongings.