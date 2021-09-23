Light show held at Great Wall of China to celebrate Pakistan-China friendship

BEIJING, Sep 23 (APP):An exquisite and colourful light show was organized at the Badaling Section of the China's iconic Great Wall as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The event was jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and People’s Government of Beijing Municipality.

The light show featured various formulations of laser lights and slogans to pay tribute to the seven decades of iron brotherhood between Pakistan and China.

A large section of the wall was specially lit in national colours of Pakistan and China.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque said that light show at the historic Great Wall of China demonstrated iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Hailing the contributions of several generations of both countries to strengthen bilateral friendship, Ambassador Moin added that Pakistan and China were deepening bilateral cultural and people-to-people exchanges for bequeathing the finest traditions of friendly ties to the younger generations of the two countries.

He said that as the token of special friendship to China, Pakistan made a humble contribution for the restoration of a section of the Great Wall in 1980s.

“A plaque has been installed there is reminder of that small token of friendship which Pakistan presented to our brethren and sisters in China,” he added.

Ambassador Moin remarked that the Great Wall of China will remain etched forever in memories of the two people as the vivid symbol of special ties between Pakistan and China in the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

“May Pakistan-China friendship enjoy longevity, strength and grandeur like the Great Wall of China,” he said.

Ambassador Moin appreciated the efforts of Yanqing District of Beijing Municipality and Beijing Foreign Affairs Office for organizing the event.

The event was attended by the senior Chinese officials, citizens from all walks of life, Chinese students and representatives of media organizations.