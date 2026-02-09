Libya deports 140 illegal migrants

TRIPOLI, Feb 9 (QNA/APP): Libyan authorities announced the deportation of 140 illegal migrants to their countries of origin.

Libya’s Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency reported said that those deported included individuals subject to security restrictions, in addition to cases confirmed to have infectious diseases.

It confirmed that the deportation process was carried out following the completion of all legal procedures and approved medical examinations, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Agency noted that this step comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public security and safeguard public health, within a broader plan aimed at curbing illegal migration and addressing its security and humanitarian repercussions.

Last January, the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in Libya revealed that more than 37,000 illegal migrants were returned to their countries during 2025 under the voluntary return program, as part of security and regulatory measures implemented by the Libyan authorities to manage migration flows.