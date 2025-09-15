LG Electronics to install digital signage at NFL Baltimore Ravens’ stadium

- Advertisement -

SEOUL, Sep 15 (Yonhap/APP): LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday it will supply large-scale digital signage to M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens of the U.S. National Football League (NFL).

Under a new partnership, the South Korean tech giant will install 1,115 square meters of state-of-the-art digital signage throughout the stadium, located in Baltimore, Maryland.

The installation includes four ultra-large, high-definition displays at the north, south, east and west ends of the stands, including a massive central scoreboard.

A giant display stretching approximately 65 meters at the main entrance gate is expected to become a new stadium landmark, LG Electronics said.

LG also plans to install more than 100 LG TVs throughout concourse areas and spectator walkways to ensure fans can enjoy game highlights from anywhere inside the venue.

Following the end of the NFL season, the company will install an additional 215-square-meter LED display on the stadium’s outer wall, the company said, with additional high-resolution screens to be set up in nearby outdoor plazas.