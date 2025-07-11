Legal cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan to be expanded

- Advertisement -

BAKU, Jul 11 (AZERTAC/APP):A Pakistani delegation led by Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, is visiting Azerbaijan to strengthen relations between the two countries in the legal field.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited the Alley of Honors, paying tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laying a wreath at his tomb.

They then visited the Alley of Martyrs, Victory Park, and the Victory Monument, honoring the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity.

Later, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart. During the meeting, the sides emphasized the high level of existing cooperation in the legal field and noted the successful development of relations in political, economic, trade, and other areas.

They highlighted the importance of the “Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry for Law and Justice of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Pakistan in July 2024.

To implement the Memorandum, the sides signed a non-legally binding “Cooperation Program” during the meeting.

The program provides for training in digital justice, the application of artificial intelligence in the judiciary, conducting legal research, organizing education and training, developing legislation, cooperation in the field of alternative dispute resolution, and other relevant areas.

The parties also agreed to prepare an Action Plan for the implementation of the “Cooperation Program.”

The two sides lauded the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, emphasizing that reciprocal visits and contacts contribute to the further development of legal cooperation.

The meeting also discussed prospects for future cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.