Leaders of Uzbekistan, China for further strengthening of strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Sept 02 (UzA/APP) : In accordance with the program of the official visit to China, on September 2 in Beijing, negotiations were held between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping with the participation of members of the official delegations.

Issues related to deepening an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China, as well as enhancing practical cooperation, were discussed.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated the Leader of China and the friendly Chinese people on the 80th anniversary of Victory, as well as on the successful holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit events in the city of Tianjin.

The President of Uzbekistan once again emphasized the timeliness and relevance of the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.

The heads of state noted that, in recent years, significant progress has been made in the development of bilateral relations. They expressed particular satisfaction with the growing dynamics of contacts at all levels, the strengthening of political dialogue, and mutual support on key issues.

Uzbekistan’s unwavering position in supporting the “One China” policy and the fight against the “three forces of evil” – terrorism, extremism, and separatism – was reaffirmed.

Trade, economic, technological, and financial-investment cooperation is developing dynamically. Last year, trade turnover exceeded $14 billion, and since the beginning of this year, it has increased by another 23 percent. The goal is to increase this figure to 20 billion through mutual trade of industrial and agricultural goods.

The investment project portfolio exceeds $60 billion. In 2024, 64 projects worth more than $10 billion were launched. Joint technoparks and special industrial zones are operating in the regions of Uzbekistan, and the production of BYD electric vehicles is expanding with an increasing level of localization.

On the eve of the visit, a business forum was successfully held. Promising projects were developed in the fields of green energy and energy efficiency, the modernization and digitalization of public transport, the construction of toll highways, the deep processing of critical minerals, as well as in chemistry, water management, agriculture, tourism, and urban development.

A comprehensive partnership with Eximbank, the China Development Bank, the Silk Road Fund, and other institutions is expanding. With the support of Eximbank, the construction of the Olympic Village in Tashkent was recently completed.

High appreciation was given to the intensification of interregional exchanges. Expert assistance will continue to be provided in implementing joint measures aimed at eradicating poverty in Uzbekistan based on China’s experience.

It was proposed to establish the Uzbekistan – China Center for Artificial Intelligence Development to promote innovative projects and train specialists.

The commencement of the practical phase of constructing the strategic China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway was noted with satisfaction.

The need to expand partnerships in the fields of science, medicine, education, and tourism was emphasized. A branch of the Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University and the International Mathematics Center have been opened in Uzbekistan. An agreement was signed to open a branch of Xi’an Shiyou University. Plans are also in place to open a branch of the Beijing Institute of Technology.

This year, the second Education Forum will be held in Uzbekistan. Support was expressed for expanding the study of the Chinese language and increasing quotas for the education of Uzbekistan youth, as well as for the development of Confucius Institute activities.

It is planned to establish Uzbek-Chinese “Luban Workshops” in the regions of Uzbekistan to train specialists in the fields of energy, mechanical engineering, artificial intelligence, medicine, and agriculture.

To foster tourism exchange, the number of flights is being increased, and a visa-free regime has been introduced between the two countries.

These days, Uzbekistan is represented at a major exhibition in the National Museum of China. In 2027, art exhibitions are planned to be held in Shanghai and Beijing.

Within the framework of the visit, a historic Agreement on the mutual establishment of cultural centers will be signed.

At the meeting, an exchange of views on the international agenda also took place. The importance of continuing coordination and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations, the SCO, the Central Asia – China format, and other multilateral platforms was emphasized.

Following the talks, the President of Uzbekistan extended an invitation to the President of China to visit Uzbekistan. The meeting was held in a traditionally trusting, open, and friendly atmosphere.