LCCI concerns over trade deficit

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol here Tuesday expressed concern over Pakistan’s trade deficit.

He urged the government to adopt urgent and decisive policy measures to stabilize the economy and protect domestic industry.

Referring to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), he noted that Pakistan’s trade deficit has crossed USD 25 billion during the first eight months (July–February) of fiscal year 2025–26, signaling growing structural challenges within the economy.

Saigol stated that a deficit of such magnitude poses a serious threat to Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability. He emphasized that the simultaneous decline in exports and surge in imports require immediate policy intervention.

He demanded of the government to revisit trade and industrial policies and develop a comprehensive export-led strategy focused on diversification, industrial support, and discouragement of non-essential imports.

The LCCI President also expressed concern over renewed inflationary pressures.

He observed that escalating electricity tariffs, fuel prices, and food costs are eroding purchasing power, while simultaneously increasing production costs for businesses.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol urged the government to review energy pricing framework and rationalize taxes and surcharges which are placing excessive burden on both consumers and industry.

He urged the government to formulate a coherent, business-friendly economic roadmap aimed at reducing the trade deficit, controlling inflation, strengthening domestic industries, and ensuring fiscal discipline.

He reaffirmed that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the broader business community remain committed to working closely with the government to overcome economic challenges and place Pakistan on a path to sustainable and inclusive growth.