Law Minister participates in 2nd International Conference on Justice in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, led Pakistan’s delegation at the Second International Conference on Justice, held in Riyadh under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two-day conference brought together ministers, jurists and legal experts from more than 40 countries to deliberate on judicial quality, digital transformation, and enhanced global cooperation in the justice sector.

On the sidelines of the conference, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar held a series of significant bilateral meetings, said a press release received here.

His principal engagement was with H.E. Waleed Mohammed Alsmani, Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two justice ministries in judicial training, legal reform, and technological advancement.

Law minister also met Dr. Amin Hossein Rahimi, Minister of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran, discussing avenues for strengthening mutual legal collaboration and institutional linkages. In his meeting with H.E. Yilmaz Tunç, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Türkiye, the ministers explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in modernising judicial processes and capacity building.

Additionally, Senator Tarar engaged with H.E. Farid Ahmadov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, focusing on expanding bilateral legal frameworks, sharing best practices, and enhancing cooperation in judicial education.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing international partnerships in the justice sector, emphasizing that such engagements contribute to improving access to justice, strengthening the rule of law, and aligning national reforms with global best practices.