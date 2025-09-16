Laaulialemalietoa sworn in as Samoa’s new PM

- Advertisement -

SUVA, Sept. 16 (Xinhua/APP): Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt has been sworn in as new prime minister of Samoa, beginning his five-year term in office.

The first sitting of Samoa’s newly elected 18th parliament and swearing-in ceremony took place at the Tuanaimato Multipurpose Gymnasium in Apia on Tuesday.

During the sitting, the 31 majority FAST party members of parliament confirmed their official nomination and appointment of their party leader Laaulialemalietoa as Samoa’s new Prime Minister.

Extending thanks to his family and all of Samoa, Laaulialemalietoa called on the people to “work together hand in hand to build a stronger Samoa in united peace and harmony.”

Born in 1966, Laaulialemalietoa has extensive political experience.

He has served as speaker and deputy speaker of parliament, and twice as minister of agriculture, fisheries and scientific research.

Laaulialemalietoa’s FAST Party secured 30 seats at the polls, while the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) came in second with 14 seats.

Former Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa’s Samoa Uniting Party (SUP) won only 3.

In Samoa’s 51-seat Parliament, the FAST Party now has 31 seats, having been joined by one extra MP, who contested the election as an independent.