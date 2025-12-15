Kyrgyzstan’s GDP expands 10.2% in 11 months of 2025

- Advertisement -

ASTANA, Dec 15 (Kazinform/APP) : Kyrgyzstan’s economy recorded strong growth this year, with gross domestic product (GDP) rising 10.2% in the period from January to November compared to the same timeframe in 2024, according to preliminary estimates, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Kabar.

The National Statistical Committee reported that GDP reached 1.628 trillion soms during the 11-month period. Officials said the expansion was supported by positive dynamics across several sectors industry, services, construction and trade

The figures highlight Kyrgyzstan’s robust economic performance heading into the final month of 2025, with momentum driven by both production and domestic demand. It should be noted, Kazakhstan’s GDP is projected to exceed USD 300 bln for first time.