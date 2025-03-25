Kyrgyzstan plans to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BISHKEK, Mar 25 (Kabar/APP) : A new vaccine against tuberculosis will appear in the world, director of the National Center for Phthisiology of Kyrgyzstan Abdulat Kadyrov told.

“We have ambitious plans to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030. For this purpose, new innovative methods have been developed in matters of prevention, diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Kadyrov noted that the World Health Organization promises a new vaccine next year that protects against tuberculosis in 70-80% of cases.