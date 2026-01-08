Kyrgyzstan commissions 63 agricultural enterprises in 2025

- Advertisement -

Bishkek, Jan 8 (Kabar/APP) : By the end of 2025, as part of the development of Kyrgyzstan’s agro-industrial complex, 63 agricultural processing and trade and logistics infrastructure facilities were commissioned across the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture reported that these include trade and logistics centers, grain processing plants, fruit and vegetable production facilities, dairy production facilities, meat production facilities, fish production facilities, wool production facilities, vegetable oil production facilities, as well as organic production facilities. The implementation of these projects has created 2,707 jobs, contributing to regional development, increasing employment, and strengthening the production potential of the country’s agro-industrial complex. Furthermore, in January-November 2025, the share of food processing enterprises in the republic’s total industrial output was 17.4%.

According to preliminary estimates, over the first 11 months of 2025, agro-industrial enterprises produced food products worth 94.2 billion soms at current prices. The physical volume index was 127.8%.

It is noted that as part of the implementation of the Kyrgyz Republic Development Program through 2030 and in accordance with state policy targets for the development of the agro-industrial complex, 385 agricultural processing plants are planned to be commissioned, increasing the processing rate to 25%. The total investment in this area will amount to 20.96 billion soms. “By 2026, 75 agricultural processing plants are planned to be commissioned, with estimated investment volumes totaling 9.1 billion soms. The Ministry will continue its comprehensive efforts to achieve the established targets,” the agency emphasized.