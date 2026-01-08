Kyrgyz product exports gain momentum

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Bishkek, Jan 8 (Kabar/APP) : In 2025, one of Kyrgyzstan’s key achievements was the expansion of export opportunities. Domestic agricultural and processed products are confidently entering international markets, and the geography of exports continues to expand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Exports to China are actively developing. To date, eight protocols have been agreed upon for the export of wool, cashmere, beans, poultry and poultry by-products, as well as three protocols for the export of heat-treated meat and raw hides. Dried fruit exports have begun, with the first shipment of 23 tons of dried apricots successfully shipped to China. Preparations are currently underway for the export of wine, vegetable oil, and vegetables.

Work continues to obtain permission to export honey to the European Union. Meanwhile, 298 kg of honey have already been exported to the UK, marking an important step in promoting Kyrgyz honey on the European market.

144 horses were exported to Saudi Arabia, confirming the country’s high potential in livestock farming.

Furthermore, the export of dried fruit, honey, and other processed products is actively developing through the Wildberries marketplace, opening up new opportunities for digital exports.

Export achievements in 2025 will support domestic producers, expand markets, and promote sustainable economic development.