Friday, August 29, 2025
International News

Kyrgyz enterprises seek to import meat from Mongolia

ASTANA, Aug 29 (Kazinform/APP) : Enterprises of the Kyrgyz Republic have expressed interest in importing all types of livestock meat from Mongolia and developing long-term cooperation, MONTSAME reports.
At the same time, Kyrgyz producers expressed their capacity to export fruits, berries, and vegetables to Mongolia during a meeting between the Director of the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry Policy and Planning Department, Ts. Bolorchuluun, representatives of the Mongolian Meat Association and enterprises, and representatives of Kyrgyz enterprises.
The sides exchanged views on ensuring mutually beneficial and stable trade flows and discussed opportunities and directions for future cooperation. To note, the beef cattle population grows by 23% in Kazakhstan, meat exports double.

