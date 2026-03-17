KSrelief Supervisor General, UK Development Minister discuss bilateral humanitarian partnership
KSrelief Supervisor General, UK Development Minister discuss bilateral humanitarian partnership
Riyadh, Mar 17 (SPA/APP): Advisor at the Royal Court and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah held a virtual meeting with the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for International Development Jenny Chapman.
The meeting focused on mutual humanitarian interests and exploring avenues to strengthen bilateral partnership to support humanitarian work in countries in need.