KSrelief provides food assistance to over 2,600 Individuals in Paktia, Afghanistan

Paktia, Feb 21 (SPA/APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 433 food baskets in Gardez, the capital of Afghanistan’s Paktia Province, as part of its 2026 Food Security and Emergency Project.
Benefiting 2,658 individuals, including orphans, displaced persons, and returnees, the initiative aims to provide essential nutritional support during the holy month of Ramadan.
This project is a continuation of the Kingdom’s humanitarian mission to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and strengthen food security across the region.

