Thursday, January 15, 2026
International News

KSrelief mobile medical clinics in Yemen’s Walan camp continue to provide Treatment

6
Hajjah Jan 15 (SPA/APP): The mobile medical clinics of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in Walan camp in Yemen’s Haradh District, affiliated with Hajjah Governorate, continued providing its medical treatment services in late December.
A total of 109 beneficiaries visited the clinic from December 24 to 30. Of these, 73 patients were treated at the epidemic disease control clinic, 13 beneficiaries at the internal medicine clinic, 11 patients at the emergency clinic, and two patients at the reproductive health clinic. Ten beneficiaries visited the awareness and education section.

