KSrelief launches emergency food aid project for earthquake victims in Kunar, Afghanistan

Kunar, Sep 5 (SPA/APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) launched an emergency food aid project to support victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan.

The disaster caused significant loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure and homes. The launch event was attended by key officials, including Saudi Ambassador to Afghanistan Faisal bin Talaq Al-Baqmi, President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society Shahabuddin Delawar, and a team from KSrelief.

The aid package contains 3,000 food baskets weighing a total of 211.5 tons, which are specifically for the families most impacted by the earthquake. The Afghan Red Crescent Society will handle the distribution, with oversight and follow-up from the KSrelief branch in Afghanistan, ensuring the aid reaches those who need it most.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts, carried out through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable people worldwide.