Thursday, October 2, 2025
HomeInternational NewsKSrelief distributes shelter materials in Yemen’s Lahij
International News

KSrelief distributes shelter materials in Yemen’s Lahij

4
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lahj, Oct 2 (SPA /APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 70 tents and 70 shelter bags to families affected by rain and floods in the Tuban District of Lahij Governorate.
A total of 490 individuals, representing 70 families, benefited from these supplies under the emergency shelter project in Yemen.
The initiative comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief efforts, carried out through KSrelief, to support the Yemeni people.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan