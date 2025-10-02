KSrelief distributes shelter materials in Yemen’s Lahij

- Advertisement -

Lahj, Oct 2 (SPA /APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 70 tents and 70 shelter bags to families affected by rain and floods in the Tuban District of Lahij Governorate.

A total of 490 individuals, representing 70 families, benefited from these supplies under the emergency shelter project in Yemen.

The initiative comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief efforts, carried out through KSrelief, to support the Yemeni people.