KSrelief distributes 557 shopping vouchers in Hadhramout, Yemen

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hadhramout, Jan 29 (SPA/APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 557 shopping vouchers enabling beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing in Yemen’s Hadhramout Governorate, reaching 557 displaced individuals.

The aid is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s relief and humanitarian efforts through KSrelief to address the severe cold wave affecting Yemen.