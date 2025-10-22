Wednesday, October 22, 2025
International News

KSrelief distributes 515 food baskets in Sudan

Red Sea State, Oct 22 (SPA/APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 515 food baskets to vulnerable families, including those displaced by the war and returnees, in Sudan’s Red Sea State.
A total of 2,561 individuals benefited from this aid, which is part of the third phase of the 2025 Food Security Support Project in Sudan.
This initiative comes within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s relief and humanitarian projects implemented through KSrelief to help the Sudanese people amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

